COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by a new virus, and the CDC is learning more about it every day. There is currently no vaccine to protect against COVID-19. At this point, the best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to the virus that causes it. Stopping the spread of the virus through everyday practices is the best way to keep people healthy.
Schools, working together with local health departments, have an important role in slowing the spread of diseases to help ensure students have safe and healthy learning environments. GIPS has a pandemic flu plan in place and will use the plan as a guide for any potential COVID-19 outbreaks.
The GIPS plan outlines district planning and action steps. A major part of the plan is continual communication with parents, community and the Central District Health Department.
The best everyday preventive actions everyone should practice to prevent the spread of a virus:
• Stay home when you are sick. Stay home for at least 24 hours after you no longer have a fever or signs of a fever without the use of fever-reducing medicines.
• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue, or at least into your shoulder if a tissue is not at the ready.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use at least a 60% alcohol-based sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
• Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.
At this time, there is no need for extreme measures. District officials are in communication with health officials and are monitoring attendance data daily. GIPS will continue to keep parents and the community updated.
Contact: Dr. Robin Dexter, associate superintendent, rdexter@gips.org, (308) 385-5900
