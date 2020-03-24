The Grand Island Public Schools Foundation Board opened an Emergency Fund on Wednesday, March 18, at their board meeting to respond to the rising needs of GIPS students, staff and families during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. With bold action, the Foundation Board led the way by seeding the fund with $10,000 of their unrestricted cash reserve.
The fund will allow the GIPS Foundation to walk alongside Grand Island Public Schools and respond immediately to the needs of students, staff and families.
“Because of the GIPS Foundation’s experience with meeting individual needs as well as larger scale needs in the school district, we are uniquely positioned to help our students, families and staff,” said Kirk Ramsey, President of the GIPS Foundation Board.
“The GIPS Foundation realizes we cannot do this alone and we hope individuals who can help will join us,” said Traci Skalberg, GIPS Foundation Executive Director.
The fund is open for the public to contribute to on the GIPS Foundation website at https://www.gips.org/foundation/give-gips.html and also by mailing a contribution to
GIPS Foundation Emergency Fund
PO Box 4904
Grand Island, NE 68802.
Additionally, the GIPS Foundation will seek matching dollars from other funders.
For more information, contact: Traci Skalberg, executive director, Grand Island Public Schools Foundation, (308) 385-5900, ext. 1170, 308-379-5571 (cell) tskalberg@gips.org
