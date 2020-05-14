The Grand Island Public Schools Foundation has launched a special Give GIPS Week, coinciding with the last official week of school this year, to invite community members to express appreciation for, and solidarity with, the teachers and staff of the Grand Island Public Schools.
Give GIPS Week started Thursday and goes through May 21.
“The enormity of the effort to move school to a virtual environment with little training or warning, all while continuing to support students has been nothing short of amazing,” GIPS said in a press release. “Teachers and staff of the Grand Island Public Schools rose up and with determined spirit, delivered a continued curriculum to keep students connected, learning and even eating.
In addition, GIPS teachers and staff continued to reach into their own pocketbooks and, since April 21, they have given more than $80,000 to ensure the GIPS Foundation can continue to invest in the success of our students in the year ahead. The message was, ‘I give hope, I give GIPS. We are Better, Stronger Together.’”
For one week only, the GIPS Foundation is extending this campaign out to the community. Donors can give at gipsfoundation.org.
All levels of giving are accepted during Give GIPS Week. Those who give $60 or more are eligible for the same T-shirt as GIPS staff with the “I give hope” message.
The public is invited to share their solidarity, and appreciation by making a gift either online or by mail: GIPS Foundation, P.O. Box 4904, Grand Island, NE 68802.
For more information, call Traci Skalberg, GIPS Foundation executive director, at (308) 379-5571.
