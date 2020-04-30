Grand Island Senior High in partnership with the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation and Home Federal Bank will honor the top-ranked graduating seniors from Grand Island Senior High during an academic recognition reception on Thursday, April 30, in a Facebook Live presentation from the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation Facebook Account. The presentation starts at 7 p.m.
All students at Grand Island Senior High who graduate Summa Cum Laude or Magna Cum Laude, and have submitted a GIPS Foundation scholarship application, will be awarded at least one scholarship through the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation’s Academic Aristocrat Scholarship Program. Honor students will receive a total of $45,150 at this presentation.
The Academic Aristocrat Scholarship program was initiated by former Superintendent Marv Maurer in memory of his wife Dorothy. The program offers scholarships for Grand Island Senior High’s Honors Students. Sixty-one (61) scholarships will be awarded in 2020 as part of this program. The scholarships range from $500-$1,600.
Over the years, many individuals have donated to the Academic Aristocrat fund to grant students their dreams of a higher education. Some have donated annually or through payroll deductions, while others have established endowed scholarships in their family's names or in honor or memory of someone special.
The Grand Island Public Schools Foundation has served as a tax-exempt vehicle for various individuals and businesses to award scholarships on an annual basis.
The GISH seniors to be honored on Thursday:
- Samuel Aguilera Robledo
- Diana Alvarado
- Jenna Banzhaf
- Justyce Bonczynski
- Margaret Bourland
- Erin Brockmeier
- Ashtyn Cheetsos
- Georgia Clerc
- Kelly Contreras
- Maria Cotom Pacheco
- Genevieve Czaplewski
- Ana De Orta
- Rodrigo Fajardo
- Kevin Fierro-Chavez
- Alexander Francisco Gonzalez
- Caleb Francl
- Danielle Goscha
- Joshua Grosvenor
- Brandy Guerrero
- Tori Hale
- Samantha Hansen
- Shelby Hees
- Jenny Hernandez
- Ronal Hernandez
- Emma Hilderbrand
- Mackenzie Hill
- Luke Hoos
- Jake Inthavongsa
- Grace Johnson
- Wyatt Kohles
- Jacob Kosmicki
- Madison Lane
- Blake Leiting
- Uri Lopez
- Rachel Mankin
- McKenna Marsh
- Annaline McCoy
- Ace McKinnis
- Alyssa Meyer
- Alexander Miller
- Elizabeth Miller
- Vanessa Mosqueda Ramirez
- Karleigh Mulinix
- Eric Nguyen
- Natalia Ortega
- Jacqueline Osborne
- Alec Paul
- Karina Pedroza Sotelo
- Katlyn Pool
- Anna Pracheil
- Raul Ramirez-Galindo
- Anna Rose
- Byron Rustrian Rivas
- Edwin Salas
- Hady Santos Cotom
- Kyle Sextro
- Jehron Soto
- Keagan Sutton
- Elise Vahle
- Alex VanNatta
- Candelaria Vargas Paiz
- Sierra Voglewede
- Stacy Wells
- Cassandra Wing
- Jaime Zamarripa
- Hannah Zaugg
