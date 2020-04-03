As Grand Island Public Schools continues to operate in the alternative learning environment, GIPS eLearning, the district says it also continues to meet the social emotional needs of students.
“Our school support teams, which include social workers and school counselors, are still meeting with students who need support,” said Robin Dexter, GIPS associate superintendent.
“They are continuing to meet with students they had already identified needed support, while also working with teachers and parents to monitor students who may have new needs since we began eLearning.”
Dexter said social workers and counselors are available to meet via video conferencing one-on-one with students who need their services. The team continues to connect students and families to other Grand Island mental health service agencies for needed support. She said area foundations are offering to help fund outside support when necessary.
“Our team has set up individual meetings via Google Hangouts and Zoom,” Dexter said. “They also email students to have conversations. The social workers and counselors really want to keep connections with students to make sure they are getting the individual and unique supports they need.”
Students can also reach out to social workers and counselors via email, as well as through their teachers and principals. Middle and high school students can also reach out via school tiplines available on each school’s website.
The GIPS social workers and counselors also started a parent Facebook page to help share useful information to support students. The Grand Island Public Schools Student Support and Information page is updated with helpful videos and community resources available.
“The Facebook page is one way we are trying to also help parents with both their children’s and their own mental health needs,” Dexter said. “We have already seen posts with educational activities parents can engage students in as well as videos offering ideas for supporting students’ needs.”
Tawana Grover, GIPS superintendent, said meeting social emotional and mental health needs is one of the district’s priorities during this COVID-19 situation.
“We know our students still have needs that must be addressed,” she said. “This includes things like anxiety, depression, tough obstacles and other issues they are facing. Many parents rely on our social workers and counselors to assist with this. We are still committed to our students.”
Grover said the top four district priorities are eLearning, food security, social emotional needs, and equity and access.
“This includes the needs of our staff as well as our students,” she said. “We want to support students, staff and parents during this unique situation. Our social workers and counselors are meeting with students. We have our employee assistance program available for staff. We have the new Facebook resources for parents.
“We will continue to pay attention to students’ families during these times and provide reassurance they are not alone. We are partners.”
Dexter said the needs have not gone away for our students.
“Our social emotional support staff is just as busy as they were before we started eLearning,” she said. “We’ve found these social workers and counselors have met the new challenges of connecting remotely head on. They tell us their communication is better than ever and they are laser focused on meeting our students’ needs.”
