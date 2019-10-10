Grand Island Public Schools may soon team up with the Nebraska Department of Labor to implement a program to help Grand Island Senior High seniors to develop skills to enter the workforce and/or postsecondary education.
At its meeting Thursday afternoon, the GIPS Board of Education heard a report from Director of Innovation for College and Career Readiness Dan Phillips about a memorandum of understanding between GIPS and the Nebraska Department of Labor to start a multi-year Jobs for America’s Graduates program.
The item was an information item and will be brought back for board approval at its November meeting.
“The JAG program is developed completely around a targeted set of students who have barriers to success,” Phillips said. “We really felt that with our academies, with students involved and our mission of ‘Every student. Every Day. A Success,’ that this would be an important piece to adding an additional safety net for a lot of our students who have additional barriers to finishing high school.”
As part of the JAG program, Phillips said, there will be a specialist who is hired by the Nebraska Department of Labor. GIPS will also be involved in the hiring of this person.
Phillips said there would be about 30 students for “that first cohort” of the JAG program. There would be an additional cohort of students in the program next school year.
If approved, the JAG specialist would work with students throughout the school year on soft skills and life skills to help them be successful. He said the specialist will stay connected with the students through a year after high school to support them.
“There are multiple levels within this program,” Phillips said. “They have junior-senior level, a freshmen-sophomore level and an alternative education program. So there are three different programs that they offer that could work out in the future to where we could have three different specialists working with the students at each of those levels. But the initial program will focus on the seniors and work its way down to the juniors.”
He said the hope is to start implementing the JAG program the second semester of this school year upon the hiring of a JAG specialist.
Board member Heidi Schutz asked Phillips to clarify who would be funding the JAG program and the specialist position. He said the state of Nebraska will fund both for this school year and next school year.
He said the state is working to secure funding for “farther out.”
Also at Thursday’s meeting, GIPS Chief Financial Officer Virgil Harden presented information on a proposal to purchase new band uniforms for the GISH band. The total estimated cost of the uniforms is $190,140.80.
Harden said the band boosters may contribute a certain amount of money to this cost.
He said it has been 10 years since the band has had updated uniforms.
“For the last 20 years, we have bought new uniforms every 10 years,” Harden said. “Next school year would be the start of the 11th year, so we are hoping to buy new band uniforms this year to be ready for fall 2020.”
The item was presented as an information item. Harden said the purchase will return in “a month or two” for board approval.
In other action, GIPS Foundation Executive Director Traci Skalberg presented an information item on a naming gift agreement for Memorial Stadium. The family of Ken Fischer, a former Grand Island Senior High football coach, will name the varsity locker room, which will be located on the west side of the stadium, the “Coach Ken Fischer Locker Room” in honor of Fischer.
“This naming right is a little bit unique because it is organic,” Skalberg said. “By that, I mean it took more than just one family. The Fischer family has designated his (Ken Fischer’s) memorial to the stadium project. So we are actively engaged in pursuing donations for the stadium project.”
The item was an information item and will be up for board approval at its November meeting. Skalberg said members of the Fischer family are expected to be present at that meeting.
