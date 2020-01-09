The Grand Island Senior High Islander Band will be getting new band uniforms.
At its meeting Thursday night, the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously to approve the new uniforms. At the board’s October meeting, GIPS Chief Financial Officer Virgil Harden said the total estimated cost of the uniforms is $190,140.80. He said at the time that the band boosters may contribute a certain amount of money to this cost.
In October, Harden said it has been 10 years since the band received new uniforms.
Charity LaBrie, GIPS fine arts director, said the band uniforms were given an updated look since the October board meeting, where the agenda item was presented to the board as an information item. The uniforms are mainly black, but have a white sleeve.
“What was happening on a consistent basis was people were saying, ‘Is it the old uniform, or is it the new uniform?’” LaBrie said. “(GISH Band Director) John (Jacobs) said, ‘No, absolutely not. If we are investing in new uniforms, we need it to be known that these are the new uniforms and they are not similar to our old uniforms,’ hence the change to this updated look.”
LaBrie told the board that, according to Jacobs, there are “some really great moves” that can be done with white on one side of the band uniform and was excited to see how this translates into the band’s field show next school year.
Board member Kelly Enck asked LaBrie if the uniforms would be available by the beginning of the 2020-21 school year. LaBrie said prior to Thursday night’s vote that if the board voted to approve the agenda item, they would be.
Board member Erika Wolfe said she had concerns about the white portion of the uniform, having been a band member who had all-white uniforms in the past. She expressed some concerns about keeping the uniforms clean with part of them being white. LaBrie said the GISH Band Boosters finance the cleaning of the uniforms once a year.
Also at its meeting Thursday night, the board voted unanimously to approve comprehensive staffing study for the district.
Under the proposal being brought forward, Wayne Stelk, director of human resources, told the board at its December 2019 meeting, when the agenda item was presented as an information item, that the DMG Group would be paid a total of $179,500 to complete the staffing study. The proposal includes $135,000 for a staffing study, $9,500 for professional development and $35,000 for social and emotional cognitive learning (SECL) staffing and scheduling.
The funds would come from the general fund.
Stelk said the results of the study will be used to inform staffing decisions beginning with the 2020-21 fiscal year. He emphasized it does not mean people will lose their jobs.
According to Stelk, the DMG Group expects to have the staffing study complete with a report to GIPS by March 2020.
For the record
In other action, the GIPS board:
— Heard from Walnut Middle School staff on the school’s Family Connectedness Center, which aims to increase family involvement in school activities.
— Heard a report on the district’s Families in Transition program.
