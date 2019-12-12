Grand Island Public Schools may soon undergo a comprehensive staffing study.
At the GIPS Board of Education meeting Thursday night, Wayne Stelk, director of human resources, gave a presentation to the board on a proposed comprehensive staffing study. The agenda item was presented as an information item, and will be on the board’s January 2020 agenda as an action item to be approved.
Stelk said the need for the study was brought to the forefront due to the district spending approximately 85% of its budget on staffing and related costs.
“Just because we’ve reached that top threshold, it does not mean our needs are going to quit or go down,” he said. “It does not mean that those needs are not being met because we do not have any more money. We have to figure out how to keep meeting those student needs with the dollars we have available and within the sound budget we put together every year.”
Under the proposal being brought forward, Stelk said, the DMG Group would be paid a total of $179,500 to complete the staffing study. The proposal includes $135,000 for a staffing study, $9,500 for professional development and $35,000 for social and emotional cognitive learning (SECL) staffing and scheduling.
The funds would come from the general fund.
Stelk said the results of the study will be used to inform staffing decisions beginning with the 2020-21 fiscal year. He emphasized it does not mean people will lose their jobs.
“We want to make sure that as the board considers this request, the primary objective of doing a staffing study is not to cut costs,” Stelk said. “This is not an effort to say we want to cut X amount of dollars from the budget. We do believe that as a result of this study, we will find opportunities to gain efficiencies and to reallocate resources. There may be a little bit of cost savings and/or some cost shifting.”
Stelk said that while the board will not officially approve the proposal until its January meeting, the DMG Group would begin the process by letting GIPS know its data requests.
“That is a pretty heavy undertaking — pulling all that data together and getting all the information they need to start analyzing it,” he said. “If it turns out that we do not get approval for the proposal for the staffing study in Jan. 2020, we would be required to reimburse DMG for services rendered up to that point, which would be minimal because it would just be giving them the data requests.”
Stelk said the DMG Group expects to have the staffing study complete with a report to GIPS by March 2020.
For the record
In other action, the board:
— Honored Walnut Middle School seventh-grader Kalyssa Littlejohn, Newell Elementary fifth-grader Leah Michalski and Grand Island Senior High sophomore Vanessa Irene Alvarez as the winners of the superintendent’s holiday card contest. Littlejohn was the overall winner.
— Heard a presentation from Jack Sheard, marketing and communications coordinator, and Jennifer Worthington, chief of strategic partnerships and stakeholder engagement, on the district’s marketing and public relations plan.
— Voted 8-0, with board member Lisa Albers absent, to approve the 2020-21 school calendar.
