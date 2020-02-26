Two Grand Island Public Schools elementary schools will see changes at the principal position starting later this week.
In a press release Wednesday, the district announced that it is making a mid-year change that will impact both Dodge and Engleman elementary schools.
Jenn Thaden had previously announced her intention to resign as Engleman Elementary principal at the end of the school year due to health issues. However, in recent weeks these issues have progressed, and she and the district mutually agreed it was best she step out of the role sooner than originally planned.
Thaden’s last day as principal was earlier this week. Current Dodge principal Carrie Kolar will become the permanent principal at Engleman, starting later this week.
Current Dodge assistant principal Angie Eberle will be the Dodge interim principal and Cassie Blase, special education instructional coach, will be the interim assistant principal for the rest of the school year. Blase will continue her part-time role as a district reading coach.
“Once we realized Mrs. Thaden would not finish the year, we were fortunate our top choice for the next principal at Engleman Elementary, Dr. Kolar, already works in the district,” said GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover. “This affords us the rare opportunity to address an immediate mid-year vacancy by appointing the permanent replacement.”
In a statement, Thaden said she wants the Engleman community to know that she was honored to serve them as principal.
“While my heart is breaking to say goodbye, it also overflows with gratitude for the love and encouragement expressed by so many of my colleagues, our staff and Wildcat families,” she said. “The timing is less than ideal, but the need for every student, every day to be supported is of the utmost importance to me. I feel blessed to have had the support of the GIPS district as I continue to face my own health and healing.”
Kolar has been principal at Dodge for nine years. She received her doctorate from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2015. Kolar said she is excited about the opportunity to work with Engleman and “continue to grow my GIPS family. I look forward to meeting all of the Engleman Wildcats and working with yet another outstanding team to continue helping students excel.”
“It has been a great honor to serve at Dodge Elementary. I was not anticipating a mid-year change but I know the move will provide the best possible support for both Dodge and Engleman students,” Kolar said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to work with Dodge staff, students and families. We have created strong traditions and relationships. I am proud to have been a part of the Dodge team because of their consistent focus on students.”
The search for the next Dodge principal will begin immediately.
