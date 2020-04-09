Grand Island Public Schools has announced the hiring of Allison Bailey as its new GEAR UP director.
Bailey is currently an associate professor at the Institute for Environmental & Spatial Analysis within the University of North Georgia. She is also a University System of Georgia eCore faculty member.
Bailey said she has been an educator for many years and has worked to secure additional funding to bring more opportunities to students.
“Most recently, I have been leading a multi-year community-based environmental education project funded by the EPA where I have been leading a grant team,” she said, “collaborating with community partners and directing programs in four school systems, local colleges and in the community to educate all about the importance of healthy forest ecosystems and clean water.
“Honestly, I just love putting my talents and energy into serving students and teachers to create rewarding experiential learning opportunities.”
In 2018, Grand Island Public Schools became the first Nebraska district to be awarded a federal GEAR UP (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs) grant.
The Grand Island GEAR UP PROMISE (Partners, Resources and Opportunities Matching Individualized Supports and Education) started for all Walnut and Barr middle school sixth- and seventh-grade students in the 2018-2019 school year, alongside with their parents and their teachers.
The support followed the students into seventh and eighth grade in 2019-2020. The program continues in the 2020-2021 school year for Barr and Walnut eighth-graders, and will be at Grand Island Senior High for students in the Academy of Freshman Exploration, regardless of which middle school they attended.
Bailey said she was looking for an opportunity to work on a larger grant project regarding community-based education and student success initiatives. She learned about what GIPS has accomplished so far with GEAR UP and was intrigued with the district and community.
“I am originally from Louisiana, but as a daughter of an Army officer, I have had the privilege of living in many places in the United States and in Germany. Because of that experience, I have developed an appreciation for people, other cultures and languages and for myriad landscapes,” Bailey said. “I am excited about joining the GIPS family and embracing all that makes Nebraska the great state that it is.”
GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover said the district is pleased to welcome Bailey to its team.
“Dr. Bailey brings a wealth of knowledge from her experience in higher education, grant work and communication,” Grover said. “She will continue to grow the Grand Island GEAR UP PROMISE program for our students and families.”
She added: “Dr. Bailey’s role with GIPS is very important to help provide a variety of unique opportunities so students can be college-, career-, community- and world-ready.”
