Grand Island Public Schools has named two principal hirings for Dodge and Gates elementary schools. Angie Eberle, currently serving as interim principal at Dodge, has been selected as the full time principal at the school. Joseph Eckerman, an elementary dean in Omaha Public Schools, has been selected as the next Gates Elementary principal.
“Even during this pandemic situation, we were able to find high-quality candidates to fill these two principal positions,” said Dr. Tawana Grover, GIPS superintendent. “Both Mrs. Eberle and Mr. Eckerman will be strong leaders for our schools.”
Eberle had been assistant principal at Dodge for two years before being named interim principal earlier this spring when then-principal Dr. Carrie Kolar transitioned to Engleman Elementary.
“I am excited to continue officially now as principal for Dodge Elementary ” Eberle said. “The staff has been through many changes within a few weeks, but their resilience, positivity and steady dedication for students has made me proud to be a part of Dodge.”
Dr. Grover has been Eberle’s growth as she has moved into a leadership role within the district.
“We are always excited to see our staff promoted from within to positions of leadership,” Dr. Grover said. “In addition to her time as assistant principal, Mrs. Eberle has been a valued member of our special education team as well as an instructional coach for many years. I believe she is ideal for the Dodge principal role.”
Eckerman comes to GIPS from Omaha Public Schools, where he has been an elementary dean of culture at Howard Kennedy Elementary for the past four school years. He had previously taught fifth grade in OPS for four years.
“It is clear from the GIPS mission and vision the Grand Island community cares deeply about giving kids what they need in order to be successful,” Eckerman said. “This directly aligns with my philosophy of providing the right supports for students in order to help them succeed in life.”
Dr. Grover was impressed with his ability to increase student achievement and focus on growth.
“Mr. Eckerman will fit in well with the Gates Elementary community,” Dr. Grover said. “He has demonstrated an ability to focus on strong relationships with students and families to make a positive impact on their education.”
Eckerman will take over for Julie Martin, who is retiring after leading Gates for 15 years.
“We wish Mrs. Martin the best in her retirement,” said Dr. Grover. “We know the GIPS leadership team will support Mr. Eckerman and help him add to the great legacy at Gates Elementary.”
