Grand Island Public Schools has hired Ashley Tomjack as its next director of curriculum, instruction and professional learning.
Tomjack is the principal at Blumfield Elementary School in the Ralston Public Schools district. She will join GIPS this summer, taking over the administration position vacated by Shanna Gannon, who has been named superintendent of Shelton Public Schools.
“In this role, I look forward to helping shape the educational opportunities we provide students and staff through the lens of curriculum, instruction, assessment and professional learning,” Tomjack said.
Tomjack started her teaching career with GIPS and is a former Engleman Elementary School teacher. She said that as a former GIPS teacher, she is familiar with the “high expectations” that exist in the district, as well as the “tremendous innovation” that has taken place in the district since she was first hired.
“From the Academies of Grand Island Senior High to the Gear Up Promise grant, GIPS is rich with examples of creative ways that educators are meeting students’ needs and helping them reach their full potential academically,” Tomjack said.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to be part of a place that puts students first and I look forward to serving our students, staff and community as we work together to provide educational opportunities to open doors for kids.”
“We are very excited to welcome Dr. Tomjack back to the district in a new role to help move us forward,” GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover said. “Her experiences paired with her passion make her a great addition to the GIPS family.”
Toni Palmer, GIPS’ chief of Leading for Learning, said she is looking forward to what Tomjack brings to the team.
“Dr. Tomjack’s educational philosophy and experiences align well with our district mission and vision,” Palmer said. “I am confident she will continue the current work and leverage our administrative teams to lead forward as we plan for the 2020-21 school year.
Tomjack said she and her husband, Jason, are eager to return to their roots in central Nebraska and be closer to family and friends.
“We have a deep commitment to the Grand Island community, respect the values with which we grew up and are looking forward to the opportunity to serve,” she said.
Grover said this role will make an impact on student achievement and will play a part in “ensuring GIPS has students who thrive.”
“This role is critical in accomplishing the goals we want to accomplish as a district,” she said. “Dr. Tomjack’s role will lend a hand to many of the 11 student success measures outlined in the GIPS Strategic Plan, as well as our three district priorities of equity, attendance and social-emotional learning.”
