Grand Island Senior High and Walnut Middle School will both see administrative changes beginning Nov. 11.
In a press release Friday afternoon, Greg Morrow, previously assistant principal for student services at GISH, has requested to return to a classroom teaching position. He will be teaching high school social studies beginning Nov. 11.
“I am taking over my son’s classroom,” Morrow said. “I think it is the right thing for me to do at this time. It is my desire to return to the classroom, be closer to students and support my family. I want to thank the district for allowing me to do this.”
Morrow’s son died unexpectedly a few weeks ago.
GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover said the district acknowledges the gravity of Morrow’s request.
“We are trying to navigate this tragic situation as a school, as a district and as a community,” Grover said. “We thank Mr. Morrow for his continued service to GIPS students.”
Current Walnut Middle School assistant principal Calvin Hubbard is moving to GISH as the assistant principal for student services. Julie Bruning, currently an social and emotional cognitive learning (SECL) coach at Walnut, will move into the assistant principal position at Walnut.
This transition is beginning immediately and should be complete by the end of first semester.
The administrative changes are expected to be approved at the Nov. 14 GIPS Board of Education meeting under staff adjustments.
