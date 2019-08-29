A Grand Island Public Schools taxpayer will be paying $4 less per $100,000 valuation under the final tax request discussed Thursday morning by the Board of Education at a special hearing.
The GIPS Board of Education held a special hearing Thursday morning to set its final tax request. The proposed levy is $1.271 per $100 valuation, down slightly from last year’s levy of $1.275 per $100 valuation. This means a GIPS taxpayer with a home valued at $100,000 would pay $1,271 in taxes to the school district.
Compared to last year’s levy of $1.275 cents per $100 valuation, a GIPS taxpayer with a home valued at $100,000 will pay $4 less in taxes this year compared to last year.
The proposed general fund operating budget for fiscal 2019-20 is about $132.7 million, up from last year’s budget of $126.15 million. The total general fund levy is $1.04 cents per $100 valuation, which is the same as last year.
The bond funds K-12 levy is 19.1 cents per $100 valuation, down slightly from last year’s levy of 19.5 cents per $100 valuation. GIPS’ Chief Financial Officer Virgil Harden said apart from the overall levy, this is the only proposed levy change compared to last year’s budget.
“That is due to two things,” he said. “A valuation increase drives that because we set our bond payments and things based on a set point and we do not assume any growth. So that will naturally drive that down over time. Then, we refinanced our bonds so we got that lower.”
The proposed 2019-20 operating budget for the bond funds K-12 is $61.75 million, up from last year’s operating budget of $6.47 million. Board member Erika Wolfe questioned Harden on why there is such a large increase. He said it is due to refinancing the district’s bonds.
The special building fund levy for the proposed fiscal 2019-20 budget is 0.01 per $100 valuation, representing no change in the levy from the previous fiscal year. For the qualified capital purpose undertaking fund, the proposed levy for the fiscal 2019-20 budget is $0.03 per $100 valuation — the maximum allowed by law — which is the same amount as last year.
The total proposed 2019-20 GIPS operating budget is up $55.71 million at $212.53 million, compared to last year’s budget of $156.82 million.
No one from the public showed up to comment on the tax request during the public hearing portion of the special meeting.