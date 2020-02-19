The Grand Island Public Library will soon have a large sculpture on display thanks to a donation.
Library director Steve Fosselman said the Ken and Rosie Staab family donated funds to install an approximately 15-foot crane sculpture in its grass area in the plaza near its front entrance. The sculpture, designed by the Staabs’ son, Gary, features a group of cranes flying and circling in the air.
“Gary Staab is a world-renowned sculptor,” Fosselman said. “He deals mostly in natural history life forms and prehistoric life forms. He has sculptures that are at the Smithsonian and the British Museum. Now, we are going to have a sculpture here in Grand Island.”
The full-scale sculpture is expected to be installed this fall. Fosselman said no public funds are being be used for the sculpture.
To get the public excited about the sculpture, a replica model is currently on display in the library’s commons area.
Fosselman said the Grand Island Public Library Foundation is sponsoring a contest to name the crane sculpture.
“It is really a good time to do it because everybody is starting to think about the cranes coming through,” he said. “We are such an important flyway for the cranes going northward.”
Fosselman said the library foundation, along with Gary Staab, will decide the winner of the sculpture-naming contest. He said there have been a number of submissions so far. Those interested in offering a name suggestion can visit the library and fill out a slip to submit it for consideration.
Library patrons have until the end of crane season in April to submit their name suggestion.
