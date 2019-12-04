The Grand Island Public Library will host the Central District Health Department and a free blood pressure check program from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday in the library’s commons area.

The Health Department will offer free information on blood pressure support, diabetes prevention, diabetes self-management education, healthy eating and physical activity, and the Every Woman Matters program.

For more information, contact Celine Swan at (308) 385-5333, or Jodi Garretson at (308) 385-5175.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments