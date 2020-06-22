library

“A Universe of Stories,” the Grand Island Public Library’s summer reading program, kicks off with a “Mad Science” show from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the library, 1124 W. Second St.

The Grand Island Public Library’s books and materials return dates will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The library’s drive-through book drop area is on the north side of the library.

If a patron has items that do not fit into the return slots, or they cannot return it on these two dates, they are urged to call the library at (308) 385-5333 to set up a time for returns using curbside service. Future return dates will be added. There will not be any late fees on items returned late.

The library is also offering curbside service. Visit the library’s website, www.gilibrary.org, and login to the catalog, “My Account” and place holds or call the library for help.

