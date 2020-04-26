The Grand Island Public Library will be upgrading library computer systems starting at 3 p.m. Thursday.
System maintenance is expected to be completed by early morning on May 4.
During this time library systems, including the online catalog, will be unavailable. This outage may also impact access to online databases and services. Patrons are asked to plan for this outage accordingly.
Due to this outage, staff assistance by telephone or with patron accounts and services will be unavailable Thursday and Friday.
For more information, call the library at (308) 385-5333.
