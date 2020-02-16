The American Library Association (ALA) has announced that the Grand Island Public Library has been selected to participate in the Libraries Lead with Digital Skills program.
This program is an initiative of ALA and the Public Library Association (PLA), sponsored by Grow With Google, the tech company’s economic opportunity initiative.
The Grand Island Public Library will use the funding to provide future educational programming and partnerships.
The first program in the Job Seeker Series will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 25 in the library’s digital media lab. Patrons will learn how to create a resume on Google Docs.
The class is limited to 12 participants. A Gmail account is required. Those interested should call (308) 385-5333 to sign up by Feb. 23.
“Libraries have long been America’s gathering place for learning. From learning new digital skills for the workplace, to creating a résumé or growing your business online, people are going to libraries as resources for professional growth now more than ever,” said Nicky Rigg, program manager for digital skills outreach at Google.
“Grow with Google is excited to support library programs across the country to help ensure that economic opportunity exists for everyone.”
This program is funded by Libraries Lead with Digital Skills, which was created so that local libraries can combine their own program offerings with Grow with Google training materials to offer community workshops or other activities aimed at empowering small businesses to grow online or assist job seekers to prepare for and find work.
