Grand Island Public School students may be on spring break, but the Grand Island Public Library has many events throughout the week to keep kids busy.
On a rainy Monday morning, kids came into the library for “Make Something Monday,” a program that featured several stations that allowed them to build and make several different crafts.
Elle Supencheck, a library assistant, said the kids were able to do a perler bead craft, assembling beads in patterns or shapes, then melt them with an iron, as well as paper crafts and working with LEGOs and other building toys.
Supencheck hopes the kids who come to the spring break programs will also check out books while they are at the library and see what there is to offer.
Lori Medlin, another library assistant, said programs like this are important so kids know that the library isn’t just about books.
“We have so much more to offer,” said Medlin.
Supencheck said many of the crafts and building toys are featured in the library makerspace.
“It gives the younger kids a taste of what they can do in the makerspace when they get a little older,” she said about the spring break programs.
Jan Sittler brought her granddaughter in for Monday’s program and said that her granddaughter would likely visit most of the stations.
“She loves to craft,” Sittler said.
She and her granddaughter have been to many library programs since her granddaughter was very young.
“The library just provides excellent programming anytime the schools are in vacation mode or over Christmas or spring break like it is today,” said Sittler.
Medlin said that “Make Something Monday” is just the beginning of the srping break programming for kids, adding that there are also teen programs in the afternoon every day this week.
On Tuesday, there will be a “Unicorns and Dragons” program where kids will listen to books about the mystical creatures and do a dragon craft. Wednesday will feature “Explore, Play, Learn,” where kids will do more makerspace projects, which has a limit of 30 kids, so they will need to sign up ahead of time. On Thursday kids will be able to make a bug catcher to take home and Friday will be a movie matinee at 3 p.m. with the teens, Medlin said.
“The themes of each day appeal to kids,” Sittler said, adding that unicorns are big with kids these days. “We’ll probably come most of the week.”
