“Imagine Your Story” will be the theme for the Grand Island Public Library’s summer reading program.
The library will offer Beanstack by Zoobean at www.gilibrary.beanstack.org for program participants of all ages.
Beanstack is a website and easy-to-use mobile app that serves as an interactive home for reading challenges and events. Beanstack will be available to help readers create an account and manage and measure their reading challenges for the summer program.
GIPL subscribes to Beanstack and works with it to present a customized reading program. It is a family engagement tool, helping to better connect libraries and families. Using Beanstack provides an easy way to track reading minutes and keep people motivated to read.
The library used Beanstack last year, so 2019 participants can go online, click on the Imagine Your Story banner, log in and update information, and sign up for the 2020 program. New participants will need to create an account.
This program is available to all ages, so even babies being read to can have their minutes logged by mom and dad. The library enters reading challenges for children, teens and adults and the more they read, the more chances they have to win great prizes.
Beanstack is available now for everyone to sign up. Participants can begin logging minutes at 8 a.m. May 21.
The library offers several reasons why this program is important to children and teens (information from www.cslpreads.org):
— Children who participate in their public library’s summer reading program scored higher on standardized tests than those who did not participate.
— Children who participate in their public library’s summer reading program score higher on assessment tests at the beginning of the school year than those who did not participate.
— By the end of third grade, children who participated in their public library’s summer reading program have better reading scores than those who did not participate.
For more information, contact Celine Swan or Shaun Klee at (308) 385-5333.
