The Grand Island Public Library and AARP will offer tax help starting Friday, Feb. 7
Help will be available from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 18 through April 7; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 7 through April 10, at the library, 1124 W. Second St. It will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis; no appointments are necessary.
No help will be offered on Tuesday, Feb. 11, because of previously scheduled activities at the library.
For more than 50 years, the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide has offered free tax filing help to anyone, especially those 50 and older, who can’t afford a tax preparation service. Tax-Aide volunteers are there to assist older and/or lower-income taxpayers who might otherwise miss out on the credits and deductions they are due.
For more information, contact the library at (308) 385-5333, ext. 107.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.