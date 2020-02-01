The Grand Island Public Library and AARP will offer tax help starting Friday, Feb. 7

Help will be available from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 18 through April 7; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 7 through April 10, at the library, 1124 W. Second St. It will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis; no appointments are necessary.

No help will be offered on Tuesday, Feb. 11, because of previously scheduled activities at the library.

For more than 50 years, the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide has offered free tax filing help to anyone, especially those 50 and older, who can’t afford a tax preparation service. Tax-Aide volunteers are there to assist older and/or lower-income taxpayers who might otherwise miss out on the credits and deductions they are due.

For more information, contact the library at (308) 385-5333, ext. 107.

