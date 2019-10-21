The Grand Island Police Department had quite a presence at the Conestoga Mall Sunday evening after it responded to two separate instances near the mall’s food court around the same time.
Capt. Dean Elliott said four or five officers were on scene for the two incidents. He said officers were first called at 5:39 p.m. to a report of an alleged assault at the AMC Classic Grand Island 7 movie theater involving a 14-year-old girl.
“It was an R-rated movie she was seeing,” Elliott said. “Some other friends had purchased a ticket for her, but didn’t show up with her. So the movie theater kicked her out because she didn’t have an ID to prove how old she was, plus she was not with a parent or guardian. During that process, the 14-year-old punched one of the employees in the face and then walked out the door.”
Elliott said the 14-year-girl was located and cited for assault.
Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman also at the mall. By the time they arrived on scene, Elliott said, the woman had fled the scene.
“So we don’t really know exactly what happened with that, other than what witnesses told us and what the man told us,” he said.
