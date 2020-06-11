At work, Adam Paitz drives a patrol car. On the weekends, he’ll be behind the wheel of a John Deere Gator.
Paitz, who’s a Grand Island police officer, is the grand prize winner of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s first "Take ‘Em Hunting Challenge." Winning the contest makes him the owner of a new camouflage XUV 590M, a crossover utility vehicle valued at $15,300.
Paitz and his family claimed the prize Wednesday at AKRS Equipment in Grand Island, formerly Green Line Equipment. AKRS, which donated the Gator 4 by 4, is one of five sponsors of the contest.
What did Paitz’s oldest child think of the utility vehicle? “Love it,” said Avery, who is 6 1/2.
Paitz was joined at the ceremony by his wife, Stacy, and their three children. The other kids are James, 5, and Harper, 2. They have a fourth child on the way.
Paitz’s name was drawn at random from more than 2,175 entries.
To enter the Take ‘Em Hunting Challenge, people had to go hunting with someone new — or someone who hadn’t been hunting in a while — and take a photo. In November, Paitz took his two oldest children deer hunting on his grandmother’s farm near Ravenna.
While the Paitzes didn’t bring home a deer, they had a good time watching other wildlife.
Paitz, who grew up outside Ravenna, graduated from Ravenna High School in 2003.
He’s been a Grand Island police officer for 13 years. He and Stacy, a Mullen native, have been married for 12 years.
Paitz has been hunting since he was a kid. “My dad took me raccoon hunting.” His grandpa took him pheasant hunting a few times, and then let him go deer hunting.
Paitz usually archery hunts for deer. But he also has a rifle and a muzzleloader, in addition to a bow.
He hopes his kids follow his footsteps into hunting.
The Paitz kids are familiar with a vehicle similar to the Gator. Their grandfather, Mike Brown of Mullen, has a Polaris RZR.
In addition to deer, Paitz hunts waterfowl, upland game and turkey, if the time permits.
When he hunts, he often goes to his grandma’s land. Her name is Liz Lockhorn. He might also visit his grandpa, Joseph Paitz, near Pleasanton.
Paitz, 35, will also hunt on public land. “I go just about anywhere I can,” he said.
Paitz will use the UTV to fix fences on his grandmother’s property. He’ll also use it to put up tree stands. “And we’ll enjoy it,” he said.
They might also bring it to the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey.
“They’ve got some trails up there. We went there for the first time last year,” Paitz said.
Although this is the first year of the Take ‘Em Hunting Challenge, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission presented the Take ‘Em Fishing Challenge last summer. The fishing promotion is now in its second year.
Roger Kuhn, assistant director of the Game and Parks Commission, said both campaigns are aimed at recruiting, developing and retaining future generations of anglers and hunters.
In the past, when more people grew up on farms, people just naturally took to hunting and fishing throughout the generations, Kuhn said.
Now, with a more urban population, “people aren’t out on the land as much,” Kuhn said. “So this is a program to try to keep that tradition going.”
One of the people at the presentation was Kevin Clark, chief executive officer of AKRS Equipment, which has 26 John Deere dealerships in Nebraska and one in Kansas.
Two Game and Parks commissioners were on hand: Bob Allen of Eustis and John Hoggatt of Kearney. The latter is a former Grand Island resident.
