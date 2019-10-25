Train accident
Robert Pore

Grand Island Police and Fire Departments responded to a pedestrian/train accident Friday morning in Grand Island’s Railside District.

The incident took place around 10:30 a.m. on the Union Pacific Railroad tracks near South Front Street and Walnut. Police scanners reported it as a possible fatality.

Police had Walnut Street blocked on both sides of the tracks. A train containing cargo containers was stopped at the train crossing.

Grand Island Police could not comment about the incident as it was still under investigation.

More details to follow.

