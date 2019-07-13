Grand Island’s City Council approved the amendment of its city code to include lieutenant positions in the police department during Tuesday’s meeting.
Police Chief Robert Falldorf presented the ordinance to amend chapter 12 and sub-paragraph 5 of the city code that deals with civil service rules and positions within the police department. There are three captains in the current structure — the patrol captain supervises 10 sergeants, while the other two captains each supervise two sergeants.
Falldorf said one captain to 10 sergeants is too much for the structure to run effectively.
The proposed structure will have two captains — one in charge of the administration and the other in charge of operations. The administration captain will oversee two sergeants and one office manager.
The operations captain will oversee three lieutenants, and those lieutenants will oversee 10 sergeants. Two patrol lieutenants will supervise four day and four night sergeants. Meanwhile, the investigations lieutenant will supervise a criminal investigations sergeant and a drug task force sergeant.
Falldorf said the police department was considering this structure change for over a year, but could not fully propose the change until they had a captain retire. Capt. Kerry Mehlin retired Thursday.
“He has done a fantastic job. We hate to see him go,” Falldorf said.
The ordinance was passed with a 7-3 vote. Councilmen Chuck Hasse, Mike Paulick and Julie Hehnke voted against the ordinance on its final reading. Hasse and Paulick said they were concerned about the actual necessity to change the structure and how the proposed structure would leave the operations section with two fewer sergeants on the street.
In a later phone interview, Falldorf said having two fewer sergeants on the street will positively impact the remaining sergeants. He said sergeants are considered first-line supervisors who immediately react to situations.
Meanwhile, lieutenants are mid-level supervisors who spend more time in the office managing the scheduling, reports and dealing with complaints and other issues. Falldorf said this proposed structure will clarify the job responsibilities for each position.
Falldorf said eight other cities in the police department’s salary array, including Kearney, Hastings and North Platte’s police departments, follow the lieutenant structure and have responded with positive outcomes.
Hasse also said he was concerned with budgeting and how the cost offset would end up costing more in the future years.
With the proposed structure, Falldorf said the Police department was able to determine that if it cut $20,000 from the largest-budgeted line item, it will offset the restructure costs moving forward. The $20,000 would come from the miscellaneous operating equipment.
In a later interview, Falldorf said the $20,000 would cover the first three years. The proposed structure is estimated to cost $7,069 in the first year, $13,216 in the second year, $19,886 in the third, $26,145 in the fourth and $22,050 in the fifth.
“Not only will it be cost-neutral, we will be saving a little money doing the promotions now,” Falldorf said.
Falldorf said he is not sure when these new positions will open, or if the department has to wait until the end of the fiscal year. He said the department can test current sergeants and have an eligibility list. Once the new fiscal year starts Oct. 1, that eligibility list will be ready to get sergeants into the new positions.