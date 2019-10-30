A couple of the new lieutenants on the Grand Island police force have lots of experience behind them.
Dave Vitera and Dale Hilderbrand were promoted Wednesday after serving as sergeants for 20 years. The other new lieutenant, Dean Kottwitz, had been a sergeant since the summer of 2016.
One other officer was promoted in a ceremony at the Law Enforcement Center. Investigator Steve Sloan was promoted to sergeant.
The position of lieutenant was restored as part of a restructuring of the Police Department.
When Chief Robert Falldorf began his career 33 years ago, the Grand Island Police Department had lieutenants, a chief deputy and detectives. “And all those kind of went away,” Falldorf told Wednesday’s audience of family members and fellow officers. “The hierarchy of our agency kind of shrank down a little bit. And over the years, agencies have started to bring back the lieutenant position.”
GIPD will now have three lieutenants and two captains. A third captain, Kerry Mehlin, retired in July.
Creating three lieutenants will allow the department “to get our sergeants back out into the field” and supervising officers, Falldorf said.
Currently, sergeants handle a lot of office duties. They have to split their time between the office and “being out on the road when they could,” Falldorf said. While lieutenants will take over some of those duties, they’ll also get onto the street, he said.
According to a news release, “Lieutenants were added to help the department work together and more efficiently toward intelligence-led policing goals in line with reducing crime in Grand Island, and providing the highest level of service to the community our resources allow.
“Join us in celebrating these well-deserved promotions,” the release concludes.
At Wednesday’s ceremony, the four officers joined Falldorf in reciting the oath of honor.
Hilderbrand, 54, joined the GIPD in 1991. He is a graduate of Grand Island Senior High. He and his wife, Maureen, have two girls and a boy. Taylor is 20, Emma 18 and Sam is 14.
Vitera, 50, is a native of Minden. He joined the GIPD in 1992. He and his wife, Debbie, have three kids, Brianna, 25, Ryan, 22, and Mitch, 18.
Kottwitz, 44, is a native of Giltner. He’s been with GIPD 21 years. He and his wife, Jill, have a 16-year-old son, Tyson, and a 12-year-old daughter, Ashlyn.
Sloan, 33, joined the department in 2011. He and his wife, Danielle, have two girls, Rilynn, 5, and Kyzie, 2.
In elevating officers, the applicants “go through a pretty stringent procedure,” Falldorf said. The first step is a behavioral test. Presented with video scenarios, the candidates say how they would handle each situation. They’re also questioned by two panels. The second consists of Falldorf and the two captains.
