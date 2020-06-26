The Grand Island Parks and Recreation Department says it took a number of necessary steps to reopen parks earlier this week and is preparing to reopen Lincoln Pool next week.
Parks and playground facilities reopened Tuesday for the first time since closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those parks where 6-foot distancing was able to be maintained remained opened during the pandemic, but playgrounds and other recreational facilities were closed.
Parks and Recreation Department Director Todd McCoy said from a departmental standpoint, he is “really excited” that all parks and other recreational facilities were able to reopen Tuesday.
“I think it is great,” he said. “I was a little worried that we were not going to have much of a summer at all because of things that were going on. But I am excited that now the community can have somewhat of a swim season and the parks and outdoor spaces — like trails and green spaces — can be used.”
McCoy said crews worked to remove the caution tape that had been placed on the playgrounds at the parks prior to reopening. The department also looked at what surrounding communities, such as Hastings, Kearney and Lincoln were doing in reopening their parks to get an idea of how it needed to move forwarded with doing so.
The playgrounds, courts and skate park will not be regularly disinfected. The city reminds visitors to use the park facilities at their own risks. The park restrooms will be cleaned one time each day.
“Our playgrounds are pretty spread out and there is a lot of them; we really don’t have the manpower, either,” McCoy said of disinfecting the playgrounds. “We are relying on UV sanitation and encouraging people to bring their wipes and use the facilities at their own comfort level.”
He advised park-goers to wash their hands before and after going to the park, wear a mask and “give people some room” while they are in the parks.
With Lincoln Pool reopening on Wednesday, McCoy said the Parks and Recreation Department had to come up with an operational plan that is “a little different than what we normally do” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The public may register to swim for two-hour swimming sessions each day from 9 a.m. to 8:20 p.m. There will be a 20-minute break between each session.
McCoy said those interested in swimming at Lincoln Pool can sign up for a time slot and purchase their tickets at gipr.recdesk.com/Community/Program. He added people can also show up that day and swim if there are slots available. Some time slots for next week are almost full, so patrons are encouraged to use the online resource.
“We have a limited number of people that can be there — 50 people,” McCoy said. “We will let 50 people in and after their two hours is up, we will have everybody leave and we will clean the facility before bringing in another 50 people. We had a lot of planning and staff training that went into that.”
The cost for each two-hour swim session at Lincoln Pool is $3 for youths ages 5-15; $4 for ages 16-54; $3 for seniors 55 and over; and free for children age 4 and under with a paying adult. A two-hour pool party is $300.
The city said the splash pad at Veterans Athletic Park needs warranty repairs prior to opening and that the opening will be announced at a later date.
“The splash pad is going to open, but we are waiting on a part,” McCoy said. “When we went to turn it on, we found out there was a part that was broken. We have ordered that part and we are hoping that it will come in either today (Friday) or sometime next week.”
He said once the part comes in and is installed, the splash pad will open. He anticipates this will be sometime next week.
