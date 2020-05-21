Mayor Roger Steele will ask Gov. Pete Ricketts Friday to ease restrictions on Grand Island restaurants and other businesses.
“I’d like to see businesses have some relaxed rules so they can operate,” Steele told The Independent. “I believe the people of Grand Island and our business owners can do this in a way that’s safe.”
He added, “I think it’s time for our local businesses to be able to have less restrictions on them.”
Across the nation, some restaurants are opening at half capacity to practice social distancing and serving no more than 10 customers at a time.
Steele is confident the people of Grand Island can follow similar guidelines.
“I believe our businesses can, in a smart way, handle being back in business,” he said, “maybe to a more limited extent, but nevertheless back in business, while protecting themselves and their customers.”
Steele said his greatest concern remains large groups.
“It’s the crowding and grouping up of people that causes the virus to spread,” he said. “We have to be mindful that our limit is 10 people, and we have to be mindful that if you have 10 people you are supposed to practice social distancing.”
Steady decreases in the number of positive COVID-19 cases being reported in the three-county area by the Central District Health Department have emboldened Steele to make the request, he said.
“Our virus count has been going down. That’s a trend we want to see continue,” he said. “That gives me confidence that we can loosen our restrictions somewhat.”
Steele emphasized that Grand Island will not become the state leader in easing restrictions.
“I think we’re going to be where many counties were a month ago,” he said. “When I say ‘less restrictions,’ we will lag behind other parts of the state because our rate of infection was much worse than other counties. It’s relative when I say I’d like to see fewer restrictions on business. We’ll still probably have more than other counties that were not impacted like we have been.”
There have been demands from both business leaders and the community to ease restrictions, Steele said.
“We all have things we have to purchase. We all have products we need,” he said. “I understand the desire to be able to have less restrictions and a little more sense of normal operation. The thing I stress is, for everyone in Grand Island, is stay away from crowds.”
The goal for all Grand Island residents should be to keep infection numbers declining, Steele said.
“I want us to get through the summer without a flare up, what they call a second wave, for health reasons, but also because I want our schools to be able to open in August and I want our State Fair to be successful,” he said. “If we have a flare up, that would put both of those goals at risk.”
He added, “I want us to keep progressing to a more normal state.”
Current guidelines for restaurants and bars, and public events, expire on May 31.
Ricketts, at his daily briefing Thursday, explained the state is looking at what those guidelines will be in June.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.