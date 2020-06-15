With Gov. Pete Ricketts announcing four counties — including Hall County — moving to a phase II directed health measure on June 22, Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele said he is pleased the city is able to move forward in its reopening.
On June 22, Grand Island — along with the rest of Hall County, Hamilton County, Merrick County and Dakota County — will move from a phase I directed health measure to a phase II DHM. What this means, Steele said, is that restrictions put in place due to COVID-19 will become more relaxed.
“For instance, now (beginning June 22), bars and restaurants can go up to 50% of their occupancy,” he said. “Generally speaking, our gathering limit — when we get together as a group — is 25 and had been 10 before.”
Steele said the increase in the crowd limit will help law enforcement as it will not have to enforce as many crowds.
“The last few weeks, we had some protests and we really couldn’t do social distancing with that,” he said. “But having a larger crowd limit just puts everybody at ease. We are on the right track if we just continue to do the smart things.”
If the DHM allows it, Steele said, he will open as many city facilities as possible. His goal is to open Lincoln Pool on July 1 with restrictions, but does not expect Island Oasis Water Park to be open this summer.
“I want to see Lincoln Pool open,” he said. “It probably cannot open until about July 1 because it takes a while to get a pool up to operating capacity. I am not going to open the water park (Island Oasis) because we have looked at that 1,000 ways and it is just not possible to manage that with the social distancing requirements.”
Steele said when Lincoln Pool opens, there will be a schedule that will allow only a certain number of swimmers into the facility at one time.
He added the opening of playgrounds and splash pads will depend on the language of the issued DHMs.
“I’ll look at it when it comes out,” Steele said of the DHMs. “If we can open playgrounds, I will. But that is dependent upon what the DHM says.”
Steele said that in the upcoming weeks, he looks forward to Ricketts deciding that the Central District Health Department is “doing so well” that it can join 89 counties in moving forward to a phase III DHM. He said he wants to see events such as Husker Harvest Days and the Nebraska State Fair held, and for schools to be able to reopen in the fall.
“We have seen remarkable news,” Steele said. “When you consider we were, in mid-April, the state leader in the infection rate, we have done a wonderful job in getting that infection rate under control. I commend the people in the CDHD area for working so hard to tackle this matter and to make it better.”
Steele said Grand Island “can handle this virus if we are just smart about it.” He urged residents to wear a face mask if they visit a business and wash their hands frequently.
“They might be a minor inconvenience, but when you think about the alternative, which is the virus returning, those are easy things to do,” Steele said. “That is one thing I do not want to see happen. I do not want to see the virus come back and be a problem like it had been before.”
