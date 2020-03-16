library

Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele Monday ordered the closing of the Grand Island Library and the Fieldhouse because of coronavirus concerns.

The mayor also suspended the use of city meeting rooms until the nature and scope of the coronavirus can be evaluated in the community.

All public meetings and or public programming at the City Hall Community Room, the Community Room at the Law Enforcement Center, or public meetings at Fire Station No. 1 are canceled until further notice.

Mass gatherings of the public at city buildings will not be permitted except as reasonably necessary to conduct essential city business, the mayor said.

The mayor said the library and Fieldhouse would be closed until further notice.

A press release said the mayor’s office is carefully monitoring the evolving circumstances presented by the coronavirus.

“A public health emergency has been declared in the United States, and guidance from public health official suggests that one of the most effective ways to protect against the spread of this disease is to limit exposure, particularly to persons at higher risk of developing serious coronavirus illness,” the press release said.

