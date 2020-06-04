Grand Island’s net taxable sales took a 12.8% hit in March compared to the previous year’s sales, according to data from the Nebraska Department of Revenue.
Net taxable sales in Grand Island in March totaled $76.662 million, which was down 12.8% from March 2019. In Hall County (including Grand Island) net taxable sales were $78.5 million, compared to $89 million the previous year, down 11.9%.
Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, said that many retailers were forced to temporarily close in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Consumers were being strongly encouraged to stay home and retailers quickly realized that in addition to the potential spread of the virus, the cost of staying open did not balance with the decrease in revenues,” Johnson said.
Before the pandemic began to impact Grand Island’s economy, February taxable sales were $79 million, which was up 12.7% from the previous year. January taxable sales were about even with the previous year at $73.9 million.
Johnson said many customers turned to online shopping for their immediate needs while delaying optional purchases as the pandemic shut down Grand Island’s retail community.
“Retailers who did not have a strong online presence quickly developed one in order to retain some of their market share and compensate for the loss of foot traffic,” she said.
The chamber helped to organized Grand Island’s Virtual Shop Sunday to encourage consumers to support local businesses by buying from the “online store.”
“Businesses offering delivery or pickup scored points with shoppers,” Johnson said. “We were pleased to see businesses promote their products and services via digital marketing and are hopeful that they continue to have a strong online presence to complement their physical presence.“
While Grand Island took a 12.8% hit, Hastings’ taxable sales were up 3.1% in March at $29.98 million. Kearney saw a 10% decline, with taxable sales at $53.8 million.
In surrounding counties, it was a mixed bag of taxable sales results. Some counties saw considerable increases, such as Greeley, 15.8%; Merrick, 19.1%; Adams, 3.2%; Nance, 2.7%; Sherman, 6.2%; and Valley, .06%.
Other counties had declines, such as Hamilton, .04%; Buffalo, 9.3%; Custer, 7.5%; and Howard, 4.7%.
Statewide taxable sales in March totaled $2.66 billion, which was up .06 of a percent from the previous year.
Motor vehicle sales also saw declines in March, according to the State Department of Revenue.
Motor vehicle sales in Hall County in March totaled $9.96 million, down 7.7% from the previous year. In Adams County, motor vehicle sales were $5.583 million, down 3.9% from the previous year.
Johnson expects April’s taxable sales to be down more than March (year over year) inasmuch as so many retailers were closed all of April.
“Businesses that have re-opened within the last couple of weeks have seen mixed sales results — some have enjoyed strong sales while others were slower,” she said. “Lower ticket items may be more attractive due to the employment/unemployment status of the labor force. Uncertainty may cause a delay in making discretionary purchases.”
Johnson said that economists believe that the retail industry will gradually recover as businesses adjust their practices, consumer confidence increases and a return to a new normal occurs.
“Grand Island has long been a hub in Central Nebraska for retail, entertainment and professional services,” she said. “We will work with city officials and other community leaders to ensure this status remains.“
