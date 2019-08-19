Cedric Brandenburg of Grand Island won $50,000 playing The Addams Family Fortune Scratch game from the Nebraska Lottery.
Brandenburg purchased his winning ticket at Casey’s General Store in Franklin.
Brandenburg, who claimed his prize on Aug. 15 at the Nebraska Lottery’s Lincoln office, said that he bought the ticket for his best friend and roommate, Shelby Pullins — who is a big fan of The Addams Family — for her to scratch off on a drive.
When Pullins saw that she’d scratched off the $50,000 top prize, she had a hard time getting the words out to tell Brandenburg.
“She just barely whispered it out,” he said. “We were driving down the road and I nearly had a panic attack.”
Brandenburg said the winnings will be used to pay off his car and some of it will be invested. He and Pullins are also planning a trip to Canada.
“We never expected to win,” he said. “Looking at it now, it doesn’t seem real.”
A $5 Scratch game, The Addams Family Fortune offers players a chance to win prizes from $5 to $50,000. The chances of winning $50,000 are one in 80,000, while the odds of winning any prize are one in 3.55.