Adrian Jermaine Scriven, 39, of Grand Island was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Richard Kopf to five years and 10 months in prison for distribution of 5 grams or more of actual (pure) methamphetamine.
There is no parole in the federal system. Scriven will serve four years on supervised release after the prison term.
On Oct. 10, 2018, a confidential informant purchased 11.38 grams of methamphetamine containing at least 10 grams of actual methamphetamine from Scriven at Scriven’s residence in Grand Island.
This case was investigated by the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force, consisting of the Grand Island Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Hall County Sheriff’s Department, Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, Hastings Police Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations.
