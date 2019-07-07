“Why are Grand Island’s most vulnerable dying violently?”
While this sounds like an alarming headline to a front-page story, it is actually on the front cover of “A Certain Mercy,” a book by William L. Silvaneus.
The book contains 66 references to places in Grand Island as well as references to surrounding towns, but why?
William L. Silvaneus is better known as Wayne Anson, who moved to Grand Island with his family in the fourth grade and graduated from Grand Island Senior High.
He left the day after graduation to pursue a job near Yellowstone National Park.
When he was young, he began writing and fell in love with it.
Anson continued to write through the years, no matter what he did.
He wrote for magazines and other publications.
When he was a pastor, he wrote a manuscript for each sermon he gave, but there was something pulling him toward creative writing and poetry.
He moved back to Grand Island about 11 years ago after a major illness.
Anson moved back in with his father to get back on his feet and has stayed in Grand Island, which is the location for his novel.
The novel features a man named Stephen Brown who works for the Salvation Army as the director of social services.
Anson used his time as the night manager at the men’s shelter at the Salvation Army as inspiration for that aspect of the novel.
The main plot comes from newspaper articles he has read about cities where homeless people die at higher than normal rates.
“I believe that storytelling is a way of communicating truth or messages,” said Anson.
He started writing his novel because he realized that most men in his family have lived until about age 96, and he wanted to do something he loved with those last 30 years.
“I’ve always wanted to do even more with writing than I could with any other jobs in my life, and I decided that I was going to do a novel,” said Anson.
He writes under the pen name William L. Silvaneus, William Silvaneus being his grandfather’s first and middle name.
The decision to write under a pen name came to eliminate shock value for some readers.
“People who know me for my religious writing, if they saw a name like “A Certain Mercy” may assume I’m writing about mercy from a religious Christian perspective and the novel would come as a total shock,” said Anson.
The novel itself was inspired by the articles he read as well as his work over the years with the homeless and refugees.
Not only is his work a thriller suspense novel, but Anson said the reviews showed that his message about how people view the homeless came across without distracting from other aspects of the novel. That is an accomplishment that pleased him.
Readers can find “A Certain Mercy” online at Amazon, as well as at his website, williamsilvaneus.com, and his Facebook page, William L. Silvaneus.
His book can also be purchased at the gift shop at the Stuhr Museum in Grand Island as well as the Sequel Bookshop in Kearney.
Library patrons can also find it at the Grand Island Public Library.
What’s next for author William L. Silvaneus?
There will be four more books in the “Mercy” series, the next called “A Mercy Withheld.”
For now, Anson is promoting his first book, which launched May 17.
So far, he has had launch parties in Nebraska and Kansas, and he hopes to have signings and readings in as many parts of the country as possible.
“The novel is so engaging that if I get them to read the paragraph on the back cover, they are in great shape,” Anson said.