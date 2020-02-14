A Grand Island man was one of three people arrested for possession of child pornography or possession of methamphetamine in separate investigations this week by the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Technical Crimes Division.
On Friday, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence at 2325 N. Broadwell Avenue #105 in Grand Island. This investigation began with a cyber-tip received through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).
During the search, investigators found multiple images of child pornography. Michael Taylor, 53, was arrested for possession of child pornography and lodged in Hall County Jail.
On Wednesday, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence at 13850 Kenilworth in Waverly after receiving a cyber-tip through the NCMEC. The search revealed more than 100 images of child pornography in a cloud-based storage account and additional images on devices at the home.
Colin Gierke, 24, was arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography. Gierke was lodged in Lancaster County Jail.
On Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence at 324 S. Fillmore Street in Bruning. The investigation began with a cyber-tip from NCMEC. During the search, investigators found multiple images of child pornography as well as methamphetamine.
The resident, Shane Smith, 50, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and lodged in Thayer County Jail. Charges related to child pornography are pending as the investigation continues. Smith is a registered sex offender.
NCMEC receives cyber-tips from a variety of tech companies and works closely with the NSP Technical Crimes Division to provide information that can be used to begin investigations.
