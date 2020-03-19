Lincoln, NE – March 18, 2020 – Michael Tomlinson of Grand Island is the third winner of a silver 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 SuperCrew Flex Fuel truck in the 25th edition of the Nebraska Lottery’s $2 Truck$ & Buck$ Scratch game.
Tomlinson purchased his winning Truck$ & Buck$ ticket at Pump & Pantry #15 at 2028 East Highway 30 in Grand Island. When he scratched off his ticket, Tomlinson matched three symbols in game seven and won the truck.
Nebraska Lottery officials presented Tomlinson with his prize on Wednesday, March 18 at Pump & Pantry.
Tomlinson said he doesn’t usually play Scratch, but he stopped at Pump & Pantry on his way home from work. He had $20, so he asked the clerk to give him $20 in Truck$ & Buck$ tickets, one of which won him the truck.
“My old car is a 2006, so I just upgraded,” he said.
The 25th edition of the Nebraska Lottery’s popular $2 Truck$ & Buck$ Scratch game features the 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 SuperCrew Flex Fuel truck as its top prize. Players have the opportunity to win one of seven Ford F-150 trucks as well as cash and Ethanol-enriched fuel prizes. The truck prize is valued at $54,600, which includes $1,214 for costs associated with ownership and state and federal withholding paid by the Nebraska Lottery of $2,730 and $13,104, respectively. The odds of winning the top prize in Truck$ & Buck$ are 1 in 300,000, while the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.65.
The mission of the Nebraska Lottery is to generate proceeds for good causes while providing quality entertainment options to Nebraskans. Over $750 million has been raised for the Nebraska Lottery’s beneficiary funds since the Lottery began in 1993. All 93 counties in Nebraska have benefited from projects funded with these Nebraska Lottery proceeds.
