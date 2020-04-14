An economic impact study of COVID-19 on Grand Island’s hotel and motel industry shows the virus having a potential $15.4 million in lost economic activity, according to the Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce.
Johnson said, using a “conservative but realistic set of assumptions developed with input from the hospitality industry,” the value of lost economic activity (output) is $15.4 million; lost labor income is $4.7 million; and lost value added is $8.1 million. Employment impact is a loss of 161 full-time equivalent positions.
Johnson said the study examined the economic impact of an event (COVID-19) on the hotel and motel (accommodations) sector of the Hall County economy.
She said the direct effects as well as the indirect and induced effects resulting from COVID-19 were determined.
The chamber sponsored the study and used the IMPLAN Model to make an estimate of the impact of the virus on the Grand Island economy.
Over the last 20 years, Grand Island has added many new hotels to accommodate the hundreds of thousand of visitors who come to Grand Island for such events as the Nebraska State Fair, Husker Harvest Days, and hundreds of other events that take place annual in the community.
In 2013, a study showed tourism spending in Grand Island totaled $154 million. That number is now estimated to be about $200 million. The 2013 survey estimated tourism created more than 1,500 jobs in the community. That number has also grown, reaching nearly 2,000 jobs.
Brad Mellema, executive director of the Grand Island Visitors Bureau, said in an Independent article last year that there has been a 20 percent increase in hotel occupancy over the last seven years in Grand Island. He said that has promoted continued growth in the city’s hospitality industry, which continues to see new motels and upgrades made to existing hotels.
Mellema said there are 23 to 25 citywide events each year in Grand Island that draw thousands. He said each of those events requires a minimum of three motels to accommodate the visitors who come to the community. Many of those events need a dozen or more hotels to accommodate the people they attract.
One impact of the virus on the area’s tourism industry has been on the annual spring migration of hundreds of thousands of sandhill cranes along the Platte River.
Mellema said the annual sandhill crane migration in March also draws more than 30,000 visitors from throughout the world to Grand Island and the surrounding area.
The coronavirus this year saw the cancellation of the viewing opportunities offered by the Crane Trust and Rowe Sanctuary.
Johnson said the study examined the impact of COVID-19 based on the level of occupancy for the hotel/motel facilities in Hall County. She said that given this information, an IMPLAN economic impact report was run with the following assumptions:
— Seven months at normal occupancy (January and February 2020, August-December 2020)
— Four months at 10% occupancy
— One month at 50% occupancy (anticipating a slight uptick in travelers in July)
Johnson said these reductions in occupancy and related revenue for the hotel properties were analyzed using the IMPLAN Model to determine the impact on jobs and overall economic activity.
Johnson said the results of the impact analysis are divided into three categories: The direct (initial) impact represents the expected growth in economic activity (output) and employment which are a result of the change.
The indirect effect represents the impact that occurs as a result of businesses purchasing goods and services from other businesses. Induced effects represent the impact of increased household spending (consumer to business spending). Both indirect and induced effects include the spin-off activity and jobs that are supported by the employment growth.
“The industries most impacted by a reduction of travelers requiring accommodations (for entertainment, sporting competitions, livestock shows and more) are limited service, full service, and all other food and drinking places, as well as advertising,” Johnson said.
The report was produced by the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce. Johnson authored the study with assistance and expertise from Doug Addington with IMPLAN.
