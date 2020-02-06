When life gives you lemons, some people would make lemonade. However, Dolly Biddle and Isobel Lomax would much rather throw those lemons at each other.
These two characters are the heart of Grand Island Little Theatre’s production of “The Kitchen Witches,” which premieres Friday.
“The Kitchen Witches” will be presented Friday through Sunday and Feb. 14-16, with Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday shows at 2 p.m.
Dolly and Isobel were friends in high school, but Larry Biddle came between the two. And 30 years later, they still can’t stand each other.
The two are forced to do a cooking show together, produced by Dolly Biddle’s son, Stephen Biddle, with his assistant, Rob the Camera Guy.
“The Kitchen Witches” is a comedy, and the cast members are hoping to leave their audiences in stitches.
Julie Miller, who plays Isobel Lomax, said there are Lucy and Ethel moments hearkening back to “I Love Lucy” on TV in the 1950s, along with some zingers that she hopes will make people laugh.
“If people aren’t laughing, then they’re probably asleep,” said Miller.
Phyllis Haverkamp, who plays Dolly Biddle, is not new to the theater, but this is her first time performing with Grand Island Little Theatre.
“I thought this script sounds like a lot of fun, so I thought I’m just going to go try,” said Haverkamp, who is from Kearney.
She said audiences can expect anything because the show takes on the format of a cooking show, and the audience that comes to see the play becomes the studio audience for the show, breaking the fourth wall.
“We are actually speaking directly to the audience,” said Haverkamp.
For co-director Coree Sattley, “The Kitchen Witches” is her first show as a co-director, but she has been an assistant director before. The other co-director is Steven Gobel.
Sattley said audiences can expect a lot of twists and surprises along the way.
“I’m excited for them (the audience) to come and laugh,” she said. “They’re ready for an audience, so I can’t wait to hear laughter.”
Sattley said there will be a contest for the most flamboyant cooking outfit during intermission, so those coming to see the play are encouraged to wear their best cooking attire. Prizes will be awarded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.