“A Little House Christmas” isn’t just a family yuletide show. Each performance by Grand Island Little Theatre will be a celebration of Christmas.
Live holiday music will be performed in the lobby before the show and during intermission. Community members will either sing or play an instrument, said co-director Kelsey Helget.
Kids will have a chance to make their own Christmas ornaments during intermission. Santa Claus will visit with kids before the show and maybe stick around for cocoa and cookies during intermission. Kids also can have their picture taken with Santa.
Playgoers may visit a hot chocolate bar, sponsored by Hy-Vee.
During the show, which opens Wednesday night, attendees will be reminded that prairie families rely on each other.
“It has a big focus on family, and it talks about the meaning of the holiday being more than just giving gifts,” said Sarah Chandler, the other director.
“A Little House Christmas” was adapted for the stage by James DeVita. The characters will be familiar to those who’ve read the Laura Ingalls Wilder books and watched the popular TV show.
The play combines events that happened to the Ingalls family in Kansas “as well as things that happened in Minnesota,” Helget said.
The cast of 10 includes a father and child from two families.
Steve Stein, 54, plays Charles “Pa” Ingalls and his 14-year-old daughter, Ava, plays Ingalls’ daughter, Laura.
Stein said it’s fun to have a chance to interact with his daughter onstage.
Ava, who attends Westridge Middle School, describes Laura as “very playful.” Laura is “really sweet and loves looking out for others.”
This is the fourth GILT show for Steve Stein, who works at KRGI.
“A Little House Christmas,” he said, would be a good way to introduce your family to the Ingalls clan. The show is not too long, and the production includes a lot of holiday touches, such as the Christmas carols and the visit from Santa.
He said “A Little House Christmas” is “just a really fun, family show.”
Steve and his wife, Lori, also have a son, Brydon, 11.
The other family duo in the play consists of Jon Haack and his son, Zadin, of Palmer. The elder Haack plays Uncle George Ingalls. Zadin, 13, portrays Peter, who is Laura’s cousin.
The play, Jon said, has some humor. People who grew up watching “Little House on the Prairie” on TV will have fun reminiscing at the play.
The rest of the cast includes Laura Gunther as Caroline “Ma” Ingalls, Abby Vajgrt as Mary Ingalls, Chris White as Isaiah Edwards, Monika Peters as Harriet Oleson, Lena Groetzinger as Nellie Oleson and Logan Ripp as Nick.
Student tickets must be purchased at the Grand Island Little Theatre box office. Group discounts are available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.