Starting Monday, the Hy-Vee stores in both Grand Island and Kearney will no longer be open 24 hours.
Tina Potthoff, senior vice president of communications, said rather than being open 24 hours, the Grand Island location will be closed from 1 to 5 a.m., while the Kearney location will be closed from midnight to 5 a.m.
“We have re-allocated several of our employees to help during busier times of the day,” she said. “We do not have a lot of foot traffic at 2 or 3 in the morning.”
Potthoff said stockers will continue to work overnight to prepare the store for the next day. No jobs will be eliminated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.