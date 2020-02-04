FILE PHOTO: Hy-Vee

Starting Monday, the Hy-Vee stores in both Grand Island and Kearney will no longer be open 24 hours.

Tina Potthoff, senior vice president of communications, said rather than being open 24 hours, the Grand Island location will be closed from 1 to 5 a.m., while the Kearney location will be closed from midnight to 5 a.m.

“We have re-allocated several of our employees to help during busier times of the day,” she said. “We do not have a lot of foot traffic at 2 or 3 in the morning.”

Potthoff said stockers will continue to work overnight to prepare the store for the next day. No jobs will be eliminated.

