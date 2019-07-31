After nearly a half-century in the newspaper game and almost two decades as publisher of The Grand Island Independent, Don Smith has announced his retirement.
Smith had newspaper blood in him as a boy with a paper route. His first newspaper job was at the Columbia Daily Tribune in Columbia, Mo. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri at Columbia. He was born in Georgia and grew up in Hannibal, Mo.
“I carried the St. Louis Globe-Democrat as a kid,” Smith said.
His father worked as a publisher for Western Publishing Co., a book publisher. One Christmas, Smith said, his father bought him a small rotary press.
“I printed a little neighborhood newspaper when I was 11 years old,” he said. “I guess you can say that I had ink in my blood at an early age.”
Smith said he always liked writing, language and storytelling. His childhood growing up in Mark Twain’s hometown of Hannibal, where Twain wrote about Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn, was a strong influence on Smith.
Smith was named publisher of The Grand Island Independent in November 2003 by William S. Morris IV, president and chief executive officer of Morris Communications, the parent company of The Independent at the time.
Before coming to Grand Island, he was the publisher of the Juneau, Alaska, Empire. He also was publisher of Morris’ Western Slope Publishing Group, a network of seven Colorado publications. Before that, he served as publisher of the newspaper in Yankton, S.D.
When Smith moved from Alaska to Nebraska, it was like a homecoming because of his Midwestern roots.
“I have had a rich variety of experiences,” he said of his career in the newspaper business. “I have worked with amazing people and great communities.”
His work with The Independent has been the most extended stay in his career.
“Grand Island is an amazing place,” Smith said. “There are layers of richness in the community.”
During his years in Grand Island, friendships he has made with people made him appreciate the uniqueness of Grand Island.
“It is a treasure,” Smith said.
He also said the city is a strong supporter of its community newspaper.
“There are not that many communities that have that level of support for their newspaper as this community,” Smith said.
A piece of advice imparted to him by a former employer, Billy Morris, has guided him in his job as Independent publisher.
“He told me one time that this job wasn’t about chasing dollars, it is about taking care of the community,” Smith said. “A newspaper that takes care of its community will succeed.”
And that wisdom has led Smith to be active in Grand Island, not only as the Independent publisher but also as a citizen.
Smith said for a newspaper to be relevant in a community, it needs to have the pulse of the city.
“For a publisher to truly know the pulse of the community, he has to be involved in the institutions that make the community hum,” he said. “The publisher’s job is as much being involved in community causes as it is sitting behind a desk.”
Smith’s community involvement was integral to his job and as a Grand Island resident.
He has been a volunteer for the Heartland United Way Toys for Tots program; a volunteer for the Nebraska State Fair; a director of the Christmas Cheer program, which has been a vital outreach of The Independent for many decades; a member and leader of the Grand Island Rotary Club; volunteer for the Heartland United Way; a board member of the Stuhr Museum Foundation; board member of Goodwill Industries; a leader of Grow Grand Island; and a founder and active participant of the Hall County Hero Flight program, which has been responsible for honoring hundreds of Hall County veterans who served their country in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
Smith said helping to found the Hall County Hero Flight program was one of the highlights of his career as Independent publisher.
He has been impressed with how the community responded to support its veterans, from the kids who raised money at elementary schools to the hamburger meals at the United Veterans Club. That money has gone to pay for the veterans to visit Washington, D.C., and see the honors bestowed on them by a grateful nation.
“It has been tremendously rewarding working with a great group of dedicated people who have seen this program through for eight years now,” Smith said.
He also has been an active member in supporting his industry as a leader of the Nebraska Press Association Foundation and the Nebraska Press Association Advertising Service.
“I have worked with Don for the last two years at The Independent and 16 years with BH Media,” said Terrie Baker, general manager of The Independent, who will succeed Smith as publisher.
“His leadership, management style and his commitment to his community are outstanding. We will miss his presence but know he is not far when needed. I wish Don all the best on his retirement and appreciate his friendship.”
Smith said he always has seen a community newspaper as more than just a vehicle to inform people about the happenings in their community. The paper serves as a public forum and community conscience.
“It should be the voice of reason, leadership, accountability and a watchdog,” he said. “If it is doing all these things, then the community is thriving.”
Smith said what has helped him as Independent publisher is having the support of a skilled and dedicated staff.
“When I came here, this newspaper was populated by a really strong and keen staff,” he said. “That made my job easy. All I had to do was not break anything. We continue to have great department managers and people who devote their energies in making this paper the best it possibly can be.”
What is ahead for him? Smith said there “is a long list of honey-do projects at home.”
He also wants to continue to be personally involved with the growth and prosperity of the Grand Island community going into the third decade of this century.
“Grand Island is an exciting place to be,” Smith said. “After 48 years of meeting deadlines, it is going to be exciting seeing what is out there.”