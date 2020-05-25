Heavy rain continued to pour on Hall County and surrounding areas through the weekend, prompting the issuing of a flood warning for the area.
The flood warning was in effect until 6 p.m. Monday, with a flash flood warning in effect until 7.
According to the National Weather Service in Hastings, as of Monday afternoon, Grand Island had received a four-day total of 6.79 inches, Hastings has 3.9 inches and Kearney has 5.29 inches.
The highest totals occurred southeast of Kenesaw, which had areas receive as much as 9.77 inches.
“No matter where you live, you are going to see standing water,” Hall County Engineer and Highway Superintendent Steve Riehle said. “It is going to take some time for it to get to the river.”
As a result of residual groundwater from the flooding of 2019, standing water continued to cause hazardous conditions on a large number of roads and impact a significant number of people within Hall County.
For 6 miles north of Airport Road, St. Paul Road remains underwater. The intersections of St. Paul and Abbott roads also remained underwater, according to Riehle.
Standing water also covered the Prosser Spur, north of Wood River.
Engleman Road, south of One-R, and Monitor Road south of Platte River Drive also continued to pose a threat to motorists.
The condition of One-R Road has also deteriorated significantly over the weekend due to heavy traffic.
Riehle said that motorists need to use paved roads when possible to avoid causing increased deterioration on many county roads.
He reported that in addition to the previously lost culvert on Binfield Road, west of Monitor Road, a culvert was lost on Cameron Road, southwest of Wood River.
Riehle said the impact on the roads is not as significant as it may have been.
“After 2019, we did a lot of restoration,” he said. “We worked the berms aggressively and that helped a lot with reducing flooding this year.”
A berm recently constructed near North Road and Airport Road also worked to keep the majority of water from Silver Creek within the Silver Creek drainage basin. The area had previously been flooded in 2005, 2008 and 2019.
Pumping of groundwater was necessary at the Amick Acres diversion. However, the downstream improvements that had been planned were completed over the weekend.
“We need to see some dry weather,” Riehle said. “I want to be forced to turn my sprinklers on.”
The National Weather Service in Hastings predicted a chance of light rain throughout the remainder of Monday, but forecasts drier conditions for the rest of the week.
