More than a dozen people attended an open house Friday in Grand Island to hear about proposed bus routes that would link Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney.
Three meetings were held — one at the Grand Island Public Library and others in Hastings and Kearney.
In July, the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) launched a Mobility Management Project. One of the priorities of the project is a Grand Island/Hastings/Kearney Intercity Bus Feasibility Study.
The study would determine the transportation needs and gaps in the Tri-Cities area. It would also develop future bus route alternatives.
At the Grand Island meeting was Kari Ruse, NDOT transit manager, who said the meetings were to discuss the implementation of such a bus service.
She said the project was identified as a need from the 2017 Grand Island Transit Study.
Meetings held several months ago in the three communities publicly introduced the intercity bus route concept.
At Friday’s meeting, the discussion was focused on two bus route options, along with other issues such as schedules and costs.
During the previous meetings held on the proposal, Ruse said, officials learned there was a “great deal of interest and need” from the public.
Those needs range from transportation for students to medical services, shopping, people getting back and forth to work, and commuter trips.
The idea of linking the Tri-Cities area by public bus transportation is a new concept, Ruse said.
One of the biggest challenges for the proposed project, she said, is meeting public demand, funding, routes and pickup schedules.
Ruse said there is a strong interest, based on public input, from all three communities.
While NDOT is still gathering public input, preliminary plans call for the service to operate Monday through Friday.
“But we have also heard a lot of demand for potential Saturday service,” Ruse said.
Early next year, NDOT will have a third round of public meetings, where they will introduce other alternatives, such as a weekend bus schedule.
“What we have also heard from employers from the area is the need for reliable and affordable employee transportation,” Ruse said.
Funding for the proposed bus route will come from federal and state sources.
“We will also request a local match from local businesses, colleges and hospitals,” Ruse said.
One of the options, called flex routes, would have defined routes between the three cities, along with Minden, and specific stops in each of the communities. The second option would be demand responses on the routes between the communities and inside each of the cities.
Ruse said preliminary plans call for 17 to 22 round trips per day at a minimum.
Operating cost estimates for the various options range from $1.443 million to more than $2 million annually.
At Friday’s meeting in Grand Island and the other meetings in Hastings and Kearney, officials wanted to get public input. They wanted to see if there were any gaps in service that should be incorporated into the plan or whether there’s a location being discussed that the public doesn’t think is necessary.
There was also discussion on affordability and keeping costs within the means of the users.
Ruse said the deadline for the final study is in March, when they will hold another round of public meetings on suggested routes and schedules.
Once the final round of public meetings is done, NDOT will bid the project out.
“The provider will provide the vehicles and drivers, and we will provide oversight for the program and funding,” Ruse said.
She said final implementation of the program could happen in the next 12 to 18 months.
“We need bus stops, we need to site and signage and make sure those stops are accessible,” Ruse said.
The project is “very feasible from what we have heard from the community,” she said.
The study estimated between 50,000 to 70,000 riders could use the service.
“We have a survey that is available,” Ruse said. “We want all the community input that we can get.”
For more information, visit www.nebraskatransit.com.
