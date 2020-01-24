Grand Island and Hall County officials say they hope citizens will voice their concerns about blocked railroad crossings at the Public Service Commission’s hearing in a couple weeks.
The Hall County Board of Commissioners, along with Hall County Attorney Marty Klein, Deputy Hall County Attorney Sarah Carstensen, Hall County Sheriff Rick Conrad and Grand Island Fire Chief Cory Schmidt, hosted a press conference Friday morning regarding the upcoming Public Service Commission hearing on blocked railroad crossings.
The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 5 at the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St. During the hearing, the commission will hear testimony regarding blocked railroad crossings at North Road and Highway 2, Capital Avenue, Fourth Street and Seventh Street.
Hall County Board Chair Pam Lancaster said the purpose of Friday’s press conference was to ensure the public has “the best information possible” about the hearing and the problem railroad crossings. She said, for the past 10 to 15 years, the county board has heard complaints from multiple Hall County residents regarding problem railroad crossings, and have seen pictures of children crawling between railroad cars to get to school.
In October 2019, the Hall County board heard testimony from Shaun Shepardson who complained about the railroad bell going nearly 24 hours a day near her home at North Road and Highway 2 due to trains being stopped on the tracks for long periods of time.
District 2 Commissioner Karen Bredthauer said many of the problem crossings, specifically at North Road and Highway 2, and Capital Avenue, are in her district. She said the blocked crossings are affecting the way her constituents and others get to places, including Northwest High School.
Bredthauer said she has had numerous calls from her constituents, as well as photos sent to her, regarding trains blocking the crossings in her district for an extended period of time.
“It is pretty much a life-safety and quality-of-life issue to a lot of people in that area,” she said. “When you have as much population that has grown in the northwest area, you have to realize that the railroad doesn’t realize that is where the population growth is. Maybe a few years ago, there was not as much population there, but we are going to have to come up with a solution to this.”
Schmidt said the blocked railroad crossings can hinder his department’s response times in an emergency. He said timing is critical and that anything that closes down, or alters, the routes of fire personnel has the ability to affect the outcome of the emergency event.
“It is just a matter of time before something does happen, so we are concerned,” Schmidt said. “We need to get this addressed in a timely fashion.”
He added that the Grand Island Police Department and Hall County Sheriff’s Office will advise the Grand Island Fire Department if there is a blocked crossing so it can alter its path when responding to an emergency.
Conrad said despite the county talking to railroad officials in the past, nothing has changed. He said his department’s hands are tied and that something needs to be done.
“People who live alongside train tracks know that there are going to be trains there, but they do not live there expecting to have trains sitting there all day,” Conrad said.
Lancaster said the Public Service Commission meeting in Grand Island is “a huge step forward” in solving the issue.
“We have talked and talked to the railroad and they have thumbed their nose at this situation,” she said. “I think now that the Public Service Commission is involved, willing to take testimony and step forward, it will solve the issue.”
