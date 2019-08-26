Grand Island streets and Hall County roads were flooded following a rain storm Monday morning.
According to Ryan Pfannkuch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hastings, the Central Nebraska Regional Airport has received 1.43 inches of rain Monday. Since last Wednesday, Aug. 21, he said there has been 5.34 inches of rain at the airport, though other areas of Grand Island could have received up to 8 inches.
Grand Island Police Capt. Dean Elliott said the city experienced “lots of street flooding” as a result of Monday morning’s rainfall. He said vehicles stalled on Broadwell Avenue between Five Points and 16th Street, leading that stretch of street to close temporarily.
“The stalled cars either had to be towed out or, for some of them, the owners and other bystanders pushed them out of the water onto a side street,” Elliott said. “A couple of them out there got pushed into the (Five Points) Casey’s parking lot.”
He added several vehicles also stalled on the east side of the Second Street overpass and at 13th Street and Allen Drive.
“We had some issues down on South Locust Street,” Elliott said. “We had some officers down there for a little bit, just north of Bismark (Avenue) where the car wash (Mr. G’s Car Wash) is at right there.”
Elliott said the Eddy Street underpass was closed due to the rain, as was Broadwell Avenue from 16th Street north to Five Points. One lane at the bottom of the Second Street overpass on the east side was also closed.
If drivers encounter standing water, Elliott said they should turn around and find a different route.
Driving through standing water causes two issues, he said. “One, the vehicles can stall out and, two, we had so much water that we actually had some areas where the manhole covers were blown off. The streets department had to come out and reposition manhole covers. You could be driving along and all of sudden your tire goes under a manhole because it’s dark and you can’t see it.”
When asked about the rain and how it has affected county roads, Hall County Public Works Director Steve Riehle sighed in disbelief.
“I just can’t believe it,” he said. “We thought we were done, but it looks like we have more trouble than we had before. Everybody has water everywhere. They have water in their basements.”
Riehle said there are “tons” of county roads that are closed in Hall County due to flooding. He added even more roads have water on them than the county is in the process of getting barricades around to close.
“We’ve got every available body out doing work, including contractors and other county people,” Riehle said. “They are hauling sandbags to the area of Airport Road and North Road in anticipation of having trouble with Silver Creek and Prairie Creek (flooding).”
In a press release, Hall County Facilities Director Loren “Doone” Humphrey said Hall County Park is closed until further notice due to flooding.
Pam Lancaster, chairwoman of the Hall County Board of Supervisors, signed a disaster declaration for Hall County on Monday due to the recent flooding.
Grand Island/Hall County Emergency Manager Jon Rosenlund said his office received reports of localized flooding, mainly in Hall County. He said there is water over roads and surrounding homes. Water is even coming out of some of these homes.
Rosenlund said the biggest concern as of Monday morning is at Amick Acres. He said the lakes in the rural subdivision are flooded and there is no outlet to them.
“There is no place for that water to go unless we take some serious measures,” he said. “The Hall County Roads Department is out there working with the homeowners association to help provide a solution. However, it is going to take some time to get the resources that are necessary.”
In Grand Island and Hall County, Rosenlund said everyone he knows “seems to be pumping water out of their sump pumps.”
Doniphan-Trumbull Public School said in a Facebook post that it canceled school for Monday due to road conditions in the area from Monday’s storm.
Northwest Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Edwards said Cedar Hollow school dismissed students early and canceled classes for the rest of the day after the school’s front and back parking lots flooded due to the rain.
“There was a little bit of water out front on Friday, but we could still load and unload there. But it is starting to rise on the east side in the front lot,” he said. “Before it is completely blocked, we are getting kids out. The water is coming up and blocking the south entrance. It is rising, so we are getting kids out while we can do so safely.”
Edwards said Northwest will keep an eye on the water levels in the parking lots and hope it goes down by Tuesday morning to hopefully resume school as normal.
Pfannkuch said despite all the rain that has accumulated over the month of August, Grand Island residents can expect little to no rain over the next three days. He said this has been the wettest August on record since recordkeeping started back in 1895.
Based on accumulation at the airport, Grand Island has received 11.46 inches this August, beating the 1977 record of 8.73 inches.
Pfannkuch said according to the records, this August has been the second-wettest month of all time, the first being 13.96 inches in June of 1967.
Pfannkuch said rain is not expected until Thursday night, so areas of current flooding will have a chance to dry out.
There are still flood warnings and advisories out for Hall County, Pfannkuch said, so residents should take precautions when traveling.
To avoid even further flooding, Elliott said he encourages residents to clean out any drains or gutters that drain into the storm drain.
“So many of those still have debris covering them from the time before,” he said. “When you get this much rain, they are still covered and the water has a hard time going down those drains and the streets continue to flood. But somebody with a broom can easily get out there, clean that stuff up, throw it in the garbage.”