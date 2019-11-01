Hy-Vee's Chef Anthony is looking for snacks like summer sausage, peanuts, dried fruit, popped popcorn, and/or jerky and letters from Nebraska for 35 Marines he is adopting in Cherry Point, North Carolina. Those who wish to make donations of snacks can place them in this blue barrel, and those who wish to leave letters from Nebraska can leave them in the box left of the barrel in the lobby of KRGI in Grand Island. The cut-off date is Nov. 21, so the items can be packaged and arrive in North Carolina by Thanksgiving. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)