The City of Grand Island Fire Department has announced the spring open burn period scheduled for April 19 through May 2 will be canceled as the efforts of the department need to be focused on response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The department recognizes this may be an inconvenience to some community members but reminds residents the Transfer Station accepts grass, leaves, and tree branches, year round and at no cost. Beginning Monday, April 13, the Transfer Station will accept yard waste from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The Transfer Station is located at 5050 Old Potash Highway and can be contacted at (308) 389-0260.
For more information about the open burn period or any other fire department topic, call (308) 385-5444 ext. 220 or go to www.facebook.com/GI.FireDepartment.
