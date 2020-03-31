On Monday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency encouraged all Americans to only flush toilet paper, not disinfecting wipes or other non-flushable items that should be disposed of in the trash.
John Menough, city wastewater engineer, is also encouraging Grand Islanders to do the same thing, along with not flushing any groundwater that seeps into your homes down the sanity sewer.
According to the EPA, flushing only toilet paper helps ensure that the toilets, plumbing, sewer systems and septic systems will continue working properly to safely manage our nation’s wastewater. While EPA encourages disinfecting your environment to prevent the spread of COVID-19, never flush disinfecting wipes or other nonflushable items.
EPA suggest these easy steps will keep surfaces disinfected and wastewater management systems working for all Americans:
— Preventable toilet and sewer backups can pose a threat to human health and an extra challenge to water utilities and their workforce.
— Flushing anything other than toilet paper, including disinfecting wipes, can damage internal plumbing, local sewer systems and septic systems. Fixing these backups is costly and takes time and resources away from ensuring that wastewater management systems are otherwise working properly.
EPA is thanking wastewater utilities and their workforces, such as Grand Island, for their “courageous efforts at a time when resources may be stretched thin.” Both Menough and the EPA said having fully operational wastewater services is critical to containing COVID-19 and protecting Americans from other public health risks.
Concerns began to mount earlier this month, when people began to horde toilet paper because of the concerns involving COVID-19. That led to store shelves being empty of toilet paper and people using other items, such as paper towels, facial tissue and cloth, as toilet paper and flushing them down the stool. He said people should also not flush sanitary wipes.
“Some of them said that they are flushable, but I suggest and recommend not even to do that,” Menough said. “That stuff does not degrade the way toilet paper does.”
Menough said Grand Island has had only one situation in which a blockage had to be cleared. Paper had been flushed down the toilet instead of toilet paper.
“That was compounded because we discovered some root growth that the paper had caught on,” he said.
Menough said the city works year-round to keep obstructions — such as tree roots — out of the sewer lines. They inspect the lines, they use remote cameras to inspect sewer lines and other measures.
“We do that all the time to make sure that the lines are intact and that we don’t have any problems,” he said. “It is going to happened because roots just find their way in there. We have the equipment to go in there and clean them out, but we don’t always check it the way we like.”
But a clogged sewer line can cause sewage to back up into a person’s home, which is not only unhealthy but also expensive to clean up, especially if residents have to call plumbers to unclog the mess.
Having a waste container with a plastic garbage bag next to the toilet is an inexpensive and common-sense solution to keeping the sewer system clean of debris.
“If it is anything other than toilet paper, have a container, a bag or a waste basket or anything separate that you can put it in and dispose of it along with the other solid waste you are putting out on the curb,” Menough said.
Our nation’s wastewater employees are everyday heroes who are on the front line of protecting human health and the environment every single day.
Menough also are urging people not to flush groundwater that may seep into your basement down the toilet, but instead flush it down the storm water system or other alternative methods.
Last year, Grand Island was well above its 30-year average precipitation and the trend is continuing now in the first three months of the year with Grand Island more than 1.5 inches above the average. Groundwater levels are saturated. Because of a mild winter, the ground did not freeze and soil temperatures are now in the 40s.
At the city’s wastewater treatment facility, Menough said they depend on bacteria to clean up the waste every hour of the day, all year long.
“It is bacteria that is normally in that waste water,” he said. “We have a set up out there were we let it grow so it can consume the waste that is in that waste stream. That is a huge factor in getting it cleaned up.”
Menough said if they are pumping sump pumps that are used to drain groundwater seepage in basements into the sewer line, that dilutes the effectiveness of the bacteria that consumes the waste product.
He said if all that freshwater from around town goes down the sewer line and into the sewer treatment plant, it slows the beneficial bacteria down from doing their job and causes the system to back up.
“That upsets our operations,” Menough said. “We actually end up concentrating the bacteria in that system about 10 times what it is in the natural flow that is coming in, but if someone is dumping a lot of clean water into the system, it can upset that concentration system, and all of a sudden it is not able to do that job that we need to do. Please don’t put it in the sewer.”
Grand Island City Code will fine an individual or business that does dump their groundwater into the sanitary sewer.
“We don’t want to do that kind of thing,” Menough said. “Let’s just be good neighbors and do what we need to do. The same is true what you flush down the toilet.”
The sanitary sewer is a system of underground pipes that carries sewage from bathrooms, sinks, kitchens and other plumbing components to a wastewater treatment plant, where it is filtered, treated and discharged. The storm sewer is a system designed to carry rainfall runoff and other drainage.
For more information, see www.epa.gov/coronavirus.
