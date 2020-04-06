As the number of cases of the coronavirus increase in Grand Island, area employers are adjusting to the new reality in making sure their workers are safe on the job.
Concerns were raised last week when the Central District Health Department reported that there were workers who tested positive for the virus at JBS.
Area manufacturers are currently adapting as more people test positive for the virus. The Central District Health District as of 5 p.m. Monday reported there were 68 people who tested positive for the virus. That number could be higher, as the ability to test for the virus has been limited.
On Sunday, Taylor Gage, a spokesperson for Gov. Pete Ricketts said the state will be doing five things as a follow up to the conversation:
— Providing additional staff to conduct close contact investigations.
— Communicating with employers to ensure compliance with quarantine directions in the state’s DHM.
— Working with the city’s largest employers on plans for social distancing in the workplace.
— Conducting additional testing in the community this week.
— Communicating with the public in Grand Island to increase the community’s focus on social distancing.
The Central District Health Department reported that additional testing will be available in the district by the end of this week.
“We will also see reinforcements to our team in the form of additional epidemiology staff to assist with case contacts,” according to a CDHD press relief. “When we have lab tests to help us identify who actually has COVID-19, we can investigate who those people had contact with and then ask everyone who was in direct contact (defined as closer than 6 feet for 10 minutes) to quarantine for 14 days. We are reaching out to persons who test positive and to their close contacts but are challenged to keep up with the ever-increasing numbers.”
JBS, the community’s biggest employer, has taken steps to protect their workers, such as installing clear shields at break tables, taking workers temperatures as they start their shifts and many more safety precautions.
At Hornady Manufacturing, which employs more than 700 employees, officials said the company is adapting to the demands of their customers and working with their employees to provide as much employment as they can.
Another large community employer, Chief Industries, who also employs more than 600 people, said the company’s different divisions are working to hard to making sure their employees are safe.
Because the situation is fluid and as more cases of the virus are reported in the community, the company will be taking additional steps to follow the CDC protocols to ensure the safety of their employees and the public.
